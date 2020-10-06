The Australian Energy Market Commission is considering a rule change that would allow distribution networks to charge households with solar PV for the energy they export. Our submission argues that it would be unfair to bring in a new system of charges to cover the supposed costs of DER before DER can also earn fair revenue for the benefits it generates. The Post 2025 Market Redesign project driven by the Energy Security Board is the right process to create a proper market for DER, including charges for exports.

Our submission was endorsed by the John Grimes, CEO of the Smart Energy Council.

The Australian Energy Market Commission rule change name is 'Distributed energy resources integration - updating regulatory arrangements' and has these project codes ERC0309, ERC0310, ERC0311, RRC0039.