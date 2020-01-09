New research from The Australia Institute has found that two thirds of Australians believe the country is facing a climate emergency and that the Government should mobilise all of society to tackle the issue, like they did during the World Wars.

Key findings;

- Two in three Australians (66%) agree that Australia is facing a climate change emergency and should take emergency action. Only one in four Australians (23%) disagree.

- Two in three Australians (63%) agree that governments should mobilise all of society to tackle climate change, like they did during the World Wars.

- A majority of Coalition (56%), Labor (74%) and Greens voters (80%) agree that governments should mobilise all of society to tackle climate change.

“Australians understand how serious the climate crisis is and they want their government to respond accordingly,” says Ebony Bennett, Deputy Director of The Australia Institute.

“Across all major states and voting intentions, people are worried and want action. This is an Australia wide phenomenon and can no longer be fobbed off by the Government as an ‘inner-city’ or ‘Canberra-bubble’ concern.

“This polling was conducted in November, before the worst aspects of the current bushfire disaster had hit, but the results are still very clear. It will be interesting to see if the current crisis shifts opinions.

“Our research has shown that overwhelmingly, Australians think our country is facing a climate emergency and that less than one quarter of Australians disagree.

“Since the beginning of this fire season, the images of devastation spreading across the country have been distressing for many and most want to see all of society mobilised in response.

“The Government should start by introducing a levy on fossil fuel producers to create a National Climate Disaster Fund. Such a policy is supported by 62% of Australians and would help to shift the financial burden of these fires from Australian households, businesses and taxpayers.”