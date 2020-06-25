Background Brief: Economic Importance of the Arts and Entertainment Sector
This background brief summarises Australia Institute research on the role of the sector and related polling.
Key Details:
- The arts and entertainment sector contributes $14.7 billion per year in value added (GDP).
- Arts and entertainment employ 193,600 Australians.
- For every million dollars in turnover, arts and entertainment produce 9 jobs while the construction industry only produces around 1 job.
- Arts and entertainment employs 51% women and 49% men.
- Arts and entertainment related industries have seen the largest pandemic shutdowns, with just 47% to 65% of businesses operating in early April.
- Majority of Australians (58%) support a relief package for live entertainment and half (51%) support doubling funding for the Australia Council.
- Majority of Eden-Monaro residents (58%) support a government support package for the arts and entertainment sector.
