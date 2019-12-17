This briefing note from the Australia Institute's Centre for Responsible Technology examines the government's response to the ACCC Digital Platforms Inquiry.

The landmark ACCC Digital Platform Inquiry was a great opportunity for the Australian government to lead much needed reform in the online media and advertising industry.

However, the Government chose to deliver a light touch response on the issues which have been clearly and thoroughly presented.

The most urgent issue of disinformation online platforms continues to be unaddressed, with the call for a voluntary code of conduct falling well short of the action needed.

Platforms like Facebook have continually fallen short of the management of harmful disinformation and their current voluntary efforts demonstrate that stronger regulation is required.