The evidence of a climate emergency is now undeniable. Any coherent response requires a rapid phase-out of coal-fired electricity generation. That also implies an immediate halt to new thermal coal mines and a gradual closure of existing thermal coal mines.

Successful implementation of such a policy requires a strong and concrete commitment to facilitating employment transitions for workers in the industry (including to alternative jobs and/or support for early retirement), and equally strong and concrete measures to promote alternative sources of development and employment for regional communities dependent on coal mining.