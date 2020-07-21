JobKeeper: A proposal for clawing back unnecessary spending
Rather than dumping JobKeeper, we can reform it in such a way that more of the payment is clawed back by the government and that can be done by making it taxable at a much higher rate than other business income. This can be achieved very quickly, merely by increasing the rate at which JobKeeper is taxable for companies earning a profit. That change would mean that the net cost of JobKeeper would fall immediately and would continue falling as the economy improves.
Type of Publication:
Section:
Download Publication:
Posted on:
21 July 2020