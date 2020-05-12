Welcome to the April 2020 issue of the NEEA Report, with data updated to the end of March2020. Data presented includes greenhouse gas emissions arising from: the generation of electricity in the National Electricity Market (NEM), the consumption of natural gas in eastern Australia (the area covered by the NEM), and the consumption of petroleum fuels throughout Australia.

This issue focusses on examining whether changes in either electricity or gas consumption resulting from the pandemic response and economic slow-down are as yet apparent. It also includes a new graph, showing the emissions embodied in LNG exported from Queensland.