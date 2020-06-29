Welcome to the June 2020 issue of the NEEA Report, with data relating to electricity and gas updated to the end of May2020, and data related to petroleum fuels to the end of April. Data presented includes greenhouse gas emissions arising from: the generation of electricity in the National Electricity Market (NEM), the consumption of natural gas in eastern Australia (the area covered by the NEM), and the consumption of petroleum fuels throughout Australia.

This issue again looks at what effect the pandemic induced economic slowdown has affectedconsumption of all forms of energy. It finds that consumption of electricity and gas has beenalmost unaffected, as has consumption of petroleum fuels in many applications. However, consumption of road vehicle and aviation fuels have been dramatically reduced. Emissions from electricity generation have also fallen sharply, but this has been caused, not by lower consumption, but by a more or less coincidental acceleration of the shift towards renewable generation in the NEM.