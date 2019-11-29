Welcome to the November 2019 issue of the NEEA Electricity Update, with data updated to the end of October 2019. The Electricity Update presents data on electricity demand, electricity supply, and electricity generation emissions in the National Electricity Market (NEM), plus electricity demand in the South West Interconnected System (SWIS). Since the start of 2018 we have been charting the rapid growth in wind and solar generation. There can be no doubt that Australia’s electricity system is well along the road to a fundamental transition in terms of both the means by which electricity is generated and the system through which electricity is supplied to consumers.

This issue includes several new graphs which look in close detail at the transition, as it is evolving in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. As responsibility for the Wivenhoe pumped storage in Queensland passes to CleanCo, a new state government owned commercial generation entity, we also look at how its previous owners, and also the owners of the two other pumped storage schemes in the NEM, have been making much more use of these plants in recent months.