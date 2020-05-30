New research from The Australia Institute has found that more than three in four Australians (77%) support states closing their borders to interstate travel.

The Australia Institute surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,005 Australians about their view on state border closures on 27-28 May.

Key Findings:

More than three in four Australians (77%) support state border closures, including 40% who strongly support the closures, only 18% oppose.

There is strong support for state border closures among the four largest states, Support for state border closures is highest in Western Australia (88%), with only 9% oppose. 78% of Queenslanders support state border closures, 14% oppose. 76% of Victorians support state border closures, 19% oppose 70% of NSW support state border closures, 24% oppose

Majority support for state border closures is seen across all voting intentions, 75% of Coalition voters, 83% of Labor voters and 81% of Greens voters support state border closures 70% of One Nation voters and 67% of Independent/Other voters support state border closures

Support for state border closures is similar between males (76% support, 21% oppose) and females (78% support, 15% oppose)

“It is the role of the Premiers to act in the best interests of their states, and while public health measures should not be subject to popularity contests what this research does show is that state border closures are a winner with the public,” said Ben Oquist, Executive Director of The Australia Institute.

“The strong support for state border closures shows that while there is much public relief with some public health restrictions lifting, there is also still much community concern regarding the spread of COVID19.

“The support for State Premiers’ action is seen across the political spectrum. It seems conservative voters in Australia are more concerned for their health than for their freedom to cross state borders.

“While some Australian conservative politicians have imported US-style rhetoric, conservative voters have not imported the same response.

“State borders should be opened as soon as it is safe to do so, noting that, as the Prime Minister has said, states’ circumstances will differ.”