Poverty in the age of coronavirus: State Breakdowns
The Australia Institute modelled the impacts that removing the coronavirus supplement would have on the number of people in poverty. The national results and an explanation of the modelling are available in Poverty in the age of coronavirus.
State specific figures can be found in the following reports:
Poverty in the age of coronavirus - New South Wales
Poverty in the age of coronavirus - Victoria
Poverty in the age of coronavirus - Queensland
Poverty in the age of coronavirus - Western Australia
21 July 2020