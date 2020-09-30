The Australia Institute and FearLess support the rescheduling of psilocybin and MDMA from Schedule 9 to Schedule 8 of the Poisons Standard. The potential risks from this change are small while the benefits are potentially large. Academic studies recognise the low level of harm caused by these substances. Despite researchers finding “easy to very easy” access to these substances, in 2019 just 3.0% of the population used MDMA and 1.6% used any hallucinogens (which includes LSD as well as psilocybin), demonstrating their non-addictive nature. As Schedule 8 is still a rigorous regime it seems unlikely that rescheduling would affect illicit use.