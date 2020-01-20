Rough Estimates: Analysis of Senate Estimates documents on Australia’s most controversial water
Recently released documents show that the vendors in an $80 million water sale had repeatedly offered far lower prices to the Commonwealth but these offers were rejected as ‘not value for money’. The documents mention a company linked to Energy Minister Angus Taylor seven years after it says it ended work with the vendors. The company puts this down to government error.
