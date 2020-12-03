The Australian public has endorsed moves by the Morrison Government to pass legislation requiring Google and Facebook to pay media companies for the news that drives their social networks.

The proposed ACCC Media Code seeks to regulate big tech platforms such as Facebook and Google, and help ensure a viable future for Australian media. The media bargaining code will force big tech platforms to pay for the news that helps drive their platforms.

Key findings:

Three in five Australians (59%) agree that Facebook and Google have too much power and should be regulated by the Government, only 13% disagree

The majority of Australians (57%) agree that Facebook and Google should be required to pay media outlets for distributing their news content, only 15% disagree

More men than women agreed that Facebook have too much power and should be regulated by the Government (63% men agreed, 56% women agreed).

Majority support for the Government regulation of Facebook and Google was observed across voters of all political persuasions (65% Coalition, 58% Labor, 60% Greens, 64% other voters)

Majority support for requiring Facebook and Google to pay media outlets for distributing news content was observed across voters of all political persuasions (64% Coalition, 53% Labor, 56% Greens, 54% other voters)

“These findings show the public wants their elected leaders to be more proactive when it comes to the tech giants,” said Peter Lewis, director of the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology.

“What is heartening is that there is growing consensus across the political spectrum that redressing the power imbalance with these platforms is good for democracy.

“With politics around the globe falling prey to disinformation, division and distortion through social media, this is a critical intervention to maintain viable, independent and diverse media outlets.

“The federal government has taken advice from the ACCC in constructing a framework to redress the growing power imbalance and dominance of the advertising market. We are also heartened by reports that the ABC and SBS will be included in any framework.

“With legislation expected to be tabled next week, the Parliament has the chance to establish a world-leading framework to sustain the public square.”