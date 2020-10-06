Submission to AEMC on 2nd draft of Wholesale Demand Response rule change
We made an independent submission to the Australian Energy Market Commission on the second draft rule and draft determination for the Wholesale Demand Response rule change.
We supported the Commission's more preferable rule on the basis that it contains a considerable number of changes to the mechanism which increase the effectiveness of the reform. We cautioned against any delay to implementation.
6 October 2020