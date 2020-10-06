COAG Energy Council consulted on a proposed new national regulation that would mandate air conditioning and other consumer devices to have 'smart' demand response capabilities. This requirement would only apply to new appliances. The Australia Institute made a submission arguing that the economic modelling in the Regulatory Impact Statement justified making the decision as it would reduce household electricity bills. The submission also argues that the new standards were necessary in order to support the Wholesale Demand Response rule change and the Energy Security Board's Post-2025 Market Redesign project.