Submission to Inquiry into sustainability of energy supply and resources in NSW
This submission presents preliminary findings from a research project titled Rural Communities and Renewable Energy: A Socio-economic Study in NSW, conducted by The Australia Institute and University of Sydney Environment Institute.
The key preliminary finding is that the lack of a national process for local engagement and planning of energy infrastructure reduces the benefits of this development and risks creating conflict in rural communities.
The submission recommended that COAG Energy Council create a national rural energy development function.
7 July 2020