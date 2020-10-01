New research shows Tasmania’s management of its spectacular marine environment needs urgent attention to ensure Tasmanians can continue to enjoy economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits into the future.

The report, released today by The Australia Institute Tasmania, and the Tasmanian Independent Science Council, shows that an integrated approach to managing Tasmania’s coastal waters is needed across sectors.

Key Recommendations:

Adopt an integrated, ecosystem-based approach to managing Tasmania’s marine estate.

Establish multi-disciplinary ecosystem condition assessments and reporting.

Establish comprehensive, adequate and representative marine protected areas (MPAs) to conserve the region’s high global values, consistent with integrated ocean management.

Undertake an independent review of Tasmania's marine legislation and regulatory framework.

Provide adequate resourcing for the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service to co-manage MPAs with First Nations Tasmanians, in collaboration with scientists, and stakeholders.

“We need leadership and collaboration to ensure our coastline is managed in a way that protects jobs, ensures fishing is sustainable, protects the marine environment and respects cultural activities.” Said Leanne Minshull, Director, The Australia Institute, Tasmania

“There are many marine species found only in Tasmanian waters yet—despite increasing pressure from climate change, fishing and aquaculture operations, agricultural run-off, urban development, and population growth—only 1.1% of Tasmania’s marine waters are fully protected, with areas outside MPAs lacking integrated management” said Eloise Carr, Co Author and member of the Tasmanian Independent Science Council, said.

“Tasmania is a place where scientific research has the capacity to play a key role in our ability to manage our marine environment. Integrated ocean management offers the tools to improve the balance between production and protection by providing a holistic, rather than sector-by-sector based understanding of the system. We should seize this opportunity to ensure the sustainability our marine ecosystems and the economic activity that relies on them."